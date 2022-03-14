Meron disaster commission of inquiry to reconvene next week

The state commission of inquiry on the Meron disaster will reconvene on Thursday next week, Walla reported on Monday.

The state investigation on the mass gathering on Mount Meron on April 30, 2021, that resulted in one of the worst civilian disasters to ever take place in Israel, was first convened in July after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government made it a priority to quickly establish the commission following its swearing-in in June.

