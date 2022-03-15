Kinneret rises by 2 cm, just 69 cm below full lake

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by two centimeters on Tuesday, rising to 209.49 meters below sea level, just 69 centimeters below the upper red line threshold.

The lake is now 3.51 meters above the lower red line.

