Hungary says energy supply is "red line" in terms of EU sanctions on Russia - minister

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 10:38

The latest package of EU sanctions against Russia do not affect Hungary's energy supplies and oil and gas group MOL can also continue crude production in the BaiTex field in Russia, Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook video, Peter Szijjarto said it was important for the Hungarian government to maintain European unity on sanctions but "we have a red line which is the security of Hungarian energy supply."

Kinneret rises by 2 cm, just 69 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 08:42 AM
Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats, Russia vows to respond
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 06:38 AM
Return from space station on Russian Soyuz remains on track
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 05:20 AM
Japan will act with G7 on Russia sanctions - chief cabinet secretary
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 03:13 AM
New York, Washington homeless men shootings forensically linked - police
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 12:42 AM
Bond default would add to Russia's economic pain -US Treasury official
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 12:18 AM
British journalist is severely injured in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 06:53 PM
Two Israelis injured in Lod shooting, background unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 04:53 PM
Meron disaster commission of inquiry to reconvene next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 04:51 PM
Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia
By REUTERS
03/14/2022 02:35 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,126 test positive, 526 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 02:24 PM
IDF deputy chief of staff arrives in the US for a formal visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 02:04 PM
50 Ukrainian athletes in route to Israel to improve routine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 01:27 PM
Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defense zone
By REUTERS
03/14/2022 01:22 PM
Armenia, Azerbaijan turn to OSCE to negotiate a peace treaty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 12:33 PM
