Russia's Lavrov says Iran nuclear deal revival is in homestretch

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that agreement on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal was in the finishing stretch.

Lavrov made the remarks at the start of talks in Moscow that were expected to be followed by a news conference.

