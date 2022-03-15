The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
A year after company ship blocked Suez, another ship runs aground in US

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 18:53

The Ever Forward container ship is currently grounded in the Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore, according to the US Coast Guard, nearly a year after another ship run by the same company blocked the Suez Canal for six days.

The container ship is operated by Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd 2603.TW, the same Taiwanese transportation company that operates the Ever Given.

The Ever Given ran aground last March, blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. 

The Coast Guard received reports on Sunday that the Ever Forward was grounded and is now conducting checks every four hours to ensure the safety of the crew onboard and marine life, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno.

The Coast Guard says the ship is grounded outside of the canal and is not blocking the traffic of other container ships.

A representative for Evergreen Marine could not immediately be reached for comment.

Armenia ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey.
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 07:01 PM
IDF arrests suspect who tried to enter Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 06:47 PM
YU'S Ryan Turell to try and become the first orthodox Jew in the NBA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 05:33 PM
Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 03:39 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 6,521 new cases, 340 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 03:37 PM
Lapid speaks with Ukrainian FM on mediation, humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 01:26 PM
Russia's Lavrov says Iran nuclear deal revival is in homestretch
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 11:25 AM
Hungary says energy is "red line" in terms of EU sanctions on Russia
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 10:38 AM
Kinneret rises by 2 cm, just 69 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 08:42 AM
Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats, Russia vows to respond
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2022 06:38 AM
Return from space station on Russian Soyuz remains on track
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 05:20 AM
Japan will act with G7 on Russia sanctions - chief cabinet secretary
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 03:13 AM
New York, Washington homeless men shootings forensically linked - police
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 12:42 AM
Bond default would add to Russia's economic pain -US Treasury official
By REUTERS
03/15/2022 12:18 AM
British journalist is severely injured in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2022 06:53 PM
