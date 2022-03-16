Ukraine has connected to European energy grid, says president

Ukraine has completed the process of connecting to the main European electricity grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Now (Ukrainian) electricity flows in (the EU) and vice versa,” he said.

