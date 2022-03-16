Russia-Ukraine war: Mayor of Melitopol released from Russian captivity

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was released after being abducted by Russian forces, Andriy Yermak the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced on Wednesday.

"Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov has been released from Russian captivity," Yermak wrote in a telegram on Wednesday.

Fedorov was reportedly abducted by the Russian military on March 11. He was taken to Luhansk, where he was charged with "terrorism."