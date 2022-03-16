Israeli embassies around the world run out of passports

Israeli embassies and consulates in Miami, Munich, Canberra and New York have all announced a shortage in equipment such as Israeli passports due to the ongoing Foreign Ministry workers' protest.

The Foreign Ministry Workers Union escalated its tactics as the ministry workers protest their working conditions.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We have reached a point of great danger for the future of the Foreign Ministry," Nir Rubinof, the Israeli consul to Australia, said in a statement announcing the consulate's shortage of passports.

Requests filed to acquire Israel passports through the New York, Miami, Canberra or Munich embassies and consulates will now remain on hold indefinitely.