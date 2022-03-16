The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli embassies around the world run out of passports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 19:53

Israeli embassies and consulates in Miami, Munich, Canberra and New York have all announced a shortage in equipment such as Israeli passports due to the ongoing Foreign Ministry workers' protest.

The Foreign Ministry Workers Union escalated its tactics as the ministry workers protest their working conditions.

"We have reached a point of great danger for the future of the Foreign Ministry," Nir Rubinof, the Israeli consul to Australia, said in a statement announcing the consulate's shortage of passports.

Requests filed to acquire Israel passports through the New York, Miami, Canberra or Munich embassies and consulates will now remain on hold indefinitely.

Russia-Ukraine war: Mayor of Melitopol released from Russian captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 07:14 PM
Police arrest Israeli kindergarten teacher for child abuse
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
03/16/2022 07:12 PM
COVID-19 in the IDF: 906 test positive for coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 07:05 PM
Russia opens three criminal cases for spreading fake news about army
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 06:00 PM
Russia blocks BBC website, says it's only beginning of its response
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 05:54 PM
Polio in Israel: Two children test positive, 11,397 vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 05:09 PM
Palestinian prisoners announce open hunger strike for next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 04:30 PM
IDF returns Atalef helicopters to practice runs after deadly malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 04:27 PM
ICC Prosecutor Khan visits Ukraine, holds virtual meeting with Zelensky
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 04:12 PM
Ukraine has connected to European energy grid, says president
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 04:10 PM
$309 million set aside for Palestinians in new US budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 02:54 PM
Border Police officer lightly injured in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 02:15 PM
Switzerland step up economic sanctions against Belarus
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 11:05 AM
Israeli organizations bring 13 injured Ukrainians to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 10:34 AM
Kids throw stones at bus in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 10:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by