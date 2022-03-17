Operation Shining Star: Israel to send 16 tons of equipment to Ukraine

16 tons of equipment for Israel's field hospital in Ukraine was moved from the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer to Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday morning.

16 tons of medical equipment arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport from Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer designated for the Israeli field hospital in Ukraine, March 17, 2022.

A team from Sheba will fly with the equipment to Poland after which they will cross over into Ukraine over the next day to set up the field hospital.

The hospital is set to start becoming operational next week.