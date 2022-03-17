Operation Shining Star: Israel to send 16 tons of equipment to Ukraine

16 tons of equipment for Israel's field hospital in Ukraine was moved from the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer to Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday morning.
A team from Sheba will fly with the equipment to Poland after which they will cross over into Ukraine over the next day to set up the field hospital.
The hospital is set to start becoming operational next week.