UK to deploy air defense system in Poland

The UK will deploy a Sky Sabre Air Defence System in Poland, as well as 100 personnel needed to operate it, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday afternoon.

This comes at the request of the Polish Government.

"Sky Sabre has unprecedented speed, accuracy, performance and target acquisition, which will significantly enhance Poland's air defences," they said in the statement, adding that "Britain stands by Poland as they carry much of the burden of this war and stand tall against Russian threats."