Israel purchases more polio vaccines ahead of feared outbreak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 20:48

The Health Ministry has acquired hundreds of thousands of new polio vaccines as it is preparing to expand the vaccination campaign against the life-threatening disease, KAN News reported on Thursday evening.

The Ministry has been on alert since news broke of an unvaccinated four-year-old child who tested positive for polio last week. The virus remained contained within Israel's capital of Jerusalem until Thursday when the Health Ministry announced traces of the virus were found in sewage samples in three Israeli cities.

China responsible for actions supporting Russia's aggression - Blinken
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 08:41 PM
French finance ministry briefly evacuated after false bomb threat
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 06:31 PM
UK grants Ukrainian refugees free access to healthcare
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 05:11 PM
UK to deploy air defense system in Poland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 04:04 PM
Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition - White House
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:19 PM
Plane makes emergency landing at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 01:30 PM
Bennett, Lapid to join Zelensky Zoom with Israel's MKs
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/17/2022 12:36 PM
Operation Shining Star: Israel to send 16 tons of equipment to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 11:48 AM
Zelensky urges Germany: tear down wall between peace, strife in Europe
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 10:54 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 6,738 new cases, 332 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 10:20 AM
IDF arrest three Gazans attempting to cross in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:42 AM
Russia-Ukraine war: 1,306 Ukrainians arrive in Israel, 18 refused entry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:26 AM
Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 07:04 AM
North Korea silent after reported missile explosion
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:52 AM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:27 AM
