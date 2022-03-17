Israel purchases more polio vaccines ahead of feared outbreak

The Health Ministry has acquired hundreds of thousands of new polio vaccines as it is preparing to expand the vaccination campaign against the life-threatening disease, KAN News reported on Thursday evening.

The Ministry has been on alert since news broke of an unvaccinated four-year-old child who tested positive for polio last week. The virus remained contained within Israel's capital of Jerusalem until Thursday when the Health Ministry announced traces of the virus were found in sewage samples in three Israeli cities.

