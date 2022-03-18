The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report, US military says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 02:55

Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard falsely identified in a Russian media report as mercenaries who were killed in Ukraine are in fact alive and well, the Tennessee National Guard said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion of the country as part of a broader effort to avoid a direct confrontation with the nuclear-armed adversary.

But the report published in Russia's Pravda newspaper identified the Americans by name and gave military ranks for each of them, citing information from pro-Russian militia in Ukraine's Donetsk.

The report even offered an intricate explanation for how the three were identified, using items from a backpack "near the remains of one of the militants" -- including a Tennessee state flag.

"The Tennessee Guard is aware of the fake news coming out of Russia," said Tracy O'Grady, a spokesperson for the larger US National Guard.

The Tennessee Guard said in a statement: "They are accounted for, safe and not, as the article headline erroneously states, US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic."

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two of the men were still in the Tennessee National Guard and in Tennessee. The other man had left the service was but was alive and accounted for -- and not in Ukraine, the official said.

The National Guard speculated the militia picked the three men while reviewing official imagery associated with a 2018 deployment by Tennessee's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to Ukraine, suggesting all three had been in Ukraine.

"All members of the Tennessee National Guard returned safely to their home state in 2019 after a successful mission," it said.

Russia on Sunday attacked the main base where, prior to Biden's pullout, the US military had long trained Ukrainian forces. It fired air-launched cruise missiles from Russian airspace at the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security.

The base is located just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second COVID booster for adults
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 03:28 AM
Russia says no UN vote on Ukraine aid resolution on Friday
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 11:44 PM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest two Palestinians for West Bank shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 09:39 PM
Israel purchases more polio vaccines ahead of feared outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:48 PM
China responsible for actions supporting Russia's aggression - Blinken
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 08:41 PM
French finance ministry briefly evacuated after false bomb threat
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 06:31 PM
UK grants Ukrainian refugees free access to healthcare
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 05:11 PM
UK to deploy air defense system in Poland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 04:04 PM
Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition - White House
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:19 PM
Plane makes emergency landing at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 01:30 PM
Bennett, Lapid to join Zelensky Zoom with Israel's MKs
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/17/2022 12:36 PM
Operation Shining Star: Israel to send 16 tons of equipment to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 11:48 AM
Zelensky urges Germany: tear down wall between peace, strife in Europe
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 10:54 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 6,738 new cases, 332 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 10:20 AM
IDF arrest three Gazans attempting to cross in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:42 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by