Hadassah trauma staff train Lublin hospital for wartime

Trauma specialists from Hadassah Medical Center trained staff at the Medical University of Lublin to handle wartime casualties, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dr. Miklosh Bala of Hadassah Ein Kerem and Dr. Assaf Keidar of Hadassah Mount Scopus, the directors of the trauma unit at the medical center, along with trauma nurse coordinator Julie Benvenisti, began training senior medical staff in Lublin in the emergency, trauma, surgery, anesthesia and other departments.

"We are briefing ahead of what we thought were theoretical scenarios and unfortunately have become more plausible," said the Hadassah staff. "We are bringing our partners in Lublin from the experience and knowledge gained at Hadassah in the treatment of extensive trauma events, in which dozens and if not hundreds of casualties are admitted to the center at the same time. Such a situation requires much skill and preparation in advance."

"This preparation training is more essential than ever, given what is happening on the ground, and the large medical center in Lublin is certainly making every effort to be prepared in every aspect," said the delegation.