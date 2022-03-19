Mossad chief's 2020 tax form revealed by hackers

The Telegram group named "Open Hands" continued posting information connected to the current Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, including a tax form from 2020.

After experts deemed previous documents were revealed earlier this week were old and not actually taken from Barnea's cellphone, the new document shows that the hackers have relatively updated information.

Open Hands are widely believed to be connected to Iran.

This is a developing story.