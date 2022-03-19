The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 14:08

Pope Francis on Saturday issued a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptized lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments.

Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete.

It will take effect on June 5, replacing one approved in 1988 by Pope John Paul II.

One part of the preamble of the constitution says: "The pope, bishops and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelizers in the Church," adding that lay men and women "should have roles of government and responsibility".

The principles section of the constitution says "any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism" if the pope decides that are qualified and appoints them. It makes no distinction between lay men and lay women.

Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 17
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 02:47 PM
25 family members arrested on suspicion of involvement in shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 02:46 PM
UK's Johnson sees no return of normal relations with Putin
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 02:40 PM
Artem Dolgopyat wins gold at gymnastics World Cup in Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 01:59 PM
Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger - Interfax
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 01:23 PM
Poland proposes total EU ban on trade with Russia, PM says
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 01:21 PM
Mossad chief's 2020 tax form revealed by hackers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 01:05 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits northern Algeria
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 12:17 PM
Ukraine's prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 09:16 AM
4 people killed in US military plane crash in Arctic Norway
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 11:52 PM
Syrian president Assad met Dubai ruler
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 09:58 PM
EU proposes to create solidarity fund for Ukraine's basic needs
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 09:28 PM
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 09:05 PM
Some residents of Ukraine's Mariupol are fleeing on foot, says governor
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 08:09 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief denies sending fighters to support Russia
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 08:07 PM
