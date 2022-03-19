Haredi leader Rabbi Baruch Deutsch's condition deteriorates

The health condition of Rabbi Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, one of the leaders of the Haredi Jerusalem Faction, severely deteriorated on Saturday evening and he was transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

Deutsch is in serious condition.

The rabbi's Hebrew name is Rabbi Baruch Shmuel Hacohen ben Leah Deutsch.