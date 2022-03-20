IDF to test new siren system for terror infiltration in West Bank

The Israeli military will be using a new alert system in the West Bank to warn residents of possible terror infiltrations into settlements.

The system, which will see notifications sent from the IDF’s Homefront Command mobile application, will be similar to those warning of incoming rocket attacks. Should an infiltration into a settlement be identified, a short siren will sound in the community along with a loudspeaker announcement warning of a terror infiltration.

The system will be tested on Sunday evening in several settlements before it is officially rolled out.

Sirens will sound and alerts will be pushed from the Homefront Command at 6:05 p.m in Psagot and Ofarim; at 6:15 p.m in Masua and Beit HaArava; at 6:25 p.m in Nokdim; at 6:35 p.m in Sansana and Hebron; and at 6:45 p.m in Revava.

Should there be an actual infiltration into a settlement during the drill, the siren will be activated twice and a second alert will be pushed.