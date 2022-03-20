The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

IDF to test new siren system for terror infiltration in West Bank

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 08:43

The Israeli military will be using a new alert system in the West Bank to warn residents of possible terror infiltrations into settlements.

The system, which will see notifications sent from the IDF’s Homefront Command mobile application, will be similar to those warning of incoming rocket attacks. Should an infiltration into a settlement be identified, a short siren will sound in the community along with a loudspeaker announcement warning of a terror infiltration.

The system will be tested on Sunday evening in several settlements before it is officially rolled out.

Sirens will sound and alerts will be pushed from the Homefront Command at 6:05 p.m in Psagot and Ofarim; at 6:15 p.m in Masua and Beit HaArava; at 6:25 p.m in Nokdim; at 6:35 p.m in Sansana and Hebron; and at 6:45 p.m in Revava.

Should there be an actual infiltration into a settlement during the drill, the siren will be activated twice and a second alert will be pushed.

Hezbollah reportedly trying to recruit Israeli citizens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 09:15 AM
Haredi leader Rabbi Baruch Deutsch's condition deteriorates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 11:57 PM
The last group of Belarusian diplomats left Ukraine - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 08:59 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 7,081 test positive, 326 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 08:03 PM
Prisoner stabs IPS officer in northern Israel prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 03:32 PM
Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 17
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 02:47 PM
25 Lod family members arrested in shooting incident with illegal weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 02:46 PM
UK's Johnson sees no return of normal relations with Putin
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 02:40 PM
Pope rules any baptized lay Catholic, even women, can head departments
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 02:08 PM
Artem Dolgopyat wins gold at gymnastics World Cup in Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 01:59 PM
Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger - Interfax
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 01:23 PM
Mossad chief's 2020 tax form revealed by hackers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 01:05 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits northern Algeria
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 12:17 PM
Ukraine's prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 09:16 AM
4 people killed in US military plane crash in Arctic Norway
By REUTERS
03/18/2022 11:52 PM
