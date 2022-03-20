5,583 Ukrainian immigrants arrived to Israel since Russian invasion

5,583 Ukrainian immigrants came to Israel since the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ben Gurion Airport Division of the Aliyah and Absorption Ministry welcomed the new immigrants.

At least another 350 new immigrants are expected to arrive on Sunday, with most of them coming from organized Jewish Agency flights from Poland, Moldova and Romania.

1,815 immigrants stayed overnight in hotels that were rented for them by the ministry.