MK to host forum on healing Diaspora relations

Blue and White Knesset member Alon Tal will host an online discussion on Sunday evening about how to improve relations between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.

Titled "How Israel can better represent Jews around the world," the event will begin at 8 p.m., after Tal participates in Sunday's address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

