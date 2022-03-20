The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Philippines island

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 19:22

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near the Burauen region in the Philippines on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and was 4 km southwest of Burauen, the USGS said.

 

Israel fought off cyberattacks during Zelensky's speech - Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 08:00 PM
Iranian people, Israel share same threat, Bennett says in Nowruz message
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 07:58 PM
Bus driver injured in stoning incident in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 07:51 PM
Morocco returns envoy to Spain after Madrid shifts Western Sahara stance
By REUTERS
03/20/2022 05:46 PM
Car explodes in Israel's North, no casualties - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 04:49 PM
MK to host forum on healing Diaspora relations
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/20/2022 03:03 PM
5,583 Ukrainian immigrants arrived to Israel since Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 11:26 AM
President Isaac Herzog lands in Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 11:11 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 7,783 test positive, 331 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 10:30 AM
IDF to test new siren system for terror infiltration in West Bank
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
03/20/2022 08:43 AM
Haredi leader Rabbi Baruch Deutsch's condition deteriorates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 11:57 PM
The last group of Belarusian diplomats left Ukraine - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 08:59 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 7,081 test positive, 326 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 08:03 PM
Prisoner stabs IPS officer in northern Israel prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2022 03:32 PM
Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 17
By REUTERS
03/19/2022 02:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by