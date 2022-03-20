Four injured in mass shooting in Austin, Texas

Four people were wounded on Sunday when a man opened fire near the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, FOX 7 Austin reported, adding that the victims were taken to a nearby hospital with mild injuries.

The shooting began amid an "altercation began between two groups of people," the Austin Police Department stated, adding that the suspect was in custody and that there was currently no danger to the public.

