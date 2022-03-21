The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday the death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia at the weekend rose to 25, amid fears that 35 others in the same boat have drowned.

It said the vessel was carrying 60 migrants, most of them from Syria and Tunisia.

