273 new immigrants landed in Israel on Sunday from Ukraine, while another 330 are expected to arrive on Monday.

1,802 immigrants chose to spend their first weeks in Israel in hotels rented for them by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

The ministry has welcomed 5,856 new immigrants from Ukraine and neighboring countries since the start of the Russian invasion.