Ammonia leak threatens Ukrainian villages - report

An ammonia leak at a chemical plant damaged by a Russian airstrike in the Sumy Oblast of Ukraine was threatening the villages of Novoselytsya and Verkhnya Syrovatka on Monday, according to the governor of the Sumy Oblast, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

The leak was not an immediate threat to the city of Sumy. Emergency services are handling the leak.

