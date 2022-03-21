Knesset delegation, Jewish Agency to visit Ukraine border crossings

A Knesset delegation and the Jewish Agency will visit border crossings between Ukraine and Hungary on Tuesday.

This initiative is part of Operation "Immigrants Come Home," and the delegation will be comprised of MKs Idit Silman, Miri Regev, Evgeny Sova, Vladimir Beliak, Yitzhak Pindrus and Haim Biton.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The MKs will visit the Jewish Agency's Aliyah Center in Budapest, meet with Ukrainian-Jewish refugees and also with Israeli staff on behalf of the Jewish Agency and Nativ to learn more on what they do to rescue Jewish refugees.