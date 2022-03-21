Singapore to open embassy in Israel for first time

Singapore will open an embassy in Israel for the first time since diplomatic relations were established in 1965, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday following a meeting between Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

"I congratulate the Singaporean government's decision to open an embassy in Israel," Lapid said after his meeting with Balakrishnan. "This is further evidence of the special, important relations between the two nations."

