Israel Police officer injured by stone throwing in Beit Shemesh

An Israel Police officer was injured while directing traffic in Beit Shemesh on Monday after rioters threw stones towards him, Ynet reported.

Rioters also obstructed traffic and prevented the police force on the scene from completing its task.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Israel Police forces were directing traffic in Beit Shemesh due to several car accidents in the city in recent times, including a number of incidents where minor pedestrians were hurt.

One rioter was arrested by police for assaulting the officer.