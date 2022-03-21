Polio in Israel: 13,193 vaccinated, no new cases

13,193 Israeli children were vaccinated against polio, the Health Ministry said in a Monday update.

No new polio cases were reported in addition to the two confirmed cases in Jerusalem, the ministry stated.

In addition, the life-threatening virus was not found in more sewage samples in cities across the country on Monday. Last week, the Health Ministry said traces of the virus has spread out of Israel's capital to Beit Shemesh, Modi’in Illit and Tiberias.