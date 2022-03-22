The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 00:20

A meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is necessary to determine Russia's position on ending the war he launched in Ukraine, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying in a television interview.

Zelenskiy, interviewed by public television channels from European countries, also said it would not be possible to take a decision at such a meeting on what should be done with occupied territories in Ukraine.



Biden says Putin is weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 01:20 AM
US names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:42 AM
US-UK national moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:24 AM
High Court justice Fogelman to pass on president role - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:35 PM
Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 mln
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 09:22 PM
Lapid 'abandoned' Israeli democracy, Gantz says at Blue and White event
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:14 PM
Jordan's king, Abbas to meet as West Bank violence rises - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 08:05 PM
Romania reports bird flu outbreak on farm near Bulgarian border - OIE
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 07:17 PM
Polio in Israel: 13,193 vaccinated, no new cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 07:11 PM
IRGC soldier kills fellow Iranian service members, is arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 05:21 PM
Israel Police officer injured by stone throwing in Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 04:57 PM
Singapore to open embassy in Israel for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 04:39 PM
Border Police evacuates, demolishes two West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 03:52 PM
EU ready to slap more sanctions on Russia, Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 03:36 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei says economy is the country's key issue
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 03:26 PM
