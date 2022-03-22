State Department condemns Beersheba terror attack

The US State Department condemned on Tuesday the terrorist attack in Beersheba.

"The United States strongly condemns the abhorrent terrorist attack today in Beersheba, Israel, which killed four people and injured others," the Department Spokesperson, Ned Price, said in a press briefing.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and our prayers for the full recovery are with the wounded. We stand ready to provide support to the Israeli government's efforts to investigate this heinous crime," said Price.