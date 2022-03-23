Iranian FM visits Syria to meet with senior officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian led a Foreign Ministry delegation to Syria on Wednesday, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

The delegation will meet with senior Syrian officials to discuss the development of bilateral relations, regional developments and the situation around the world.

The visit comes just days after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time in years.