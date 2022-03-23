Putin and Bennet speak about Ukraine, Beersheba terror attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Vladimir Putin spoke again on Wednesday.



Kremlin says Bennett and Putin spoke today and Putin offered condolences after the deadly terrorist attack in Beersheba yesterday. No statement from Bennett's office so far. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 23, 2022

The two discussed the situation in Ukraine, and Putin delivered his condolences to Bennett on the Beersheba terror attack that took place on Tuesday.