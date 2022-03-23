IAF acquires three new F-35s, will land in Israel on Thursday

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) will add three new F-35 stealth fighter jets to its fleet on Thursday, Walla reported on Wednesday night.

The three new stealth fighter jets, reportedly equipped with an upgraded operating system, are set to land in Nevatim Airbase, southern Israel, early Thursday morning, bringing the number of stealth fighter jets in the IAF to 33.

