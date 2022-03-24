The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 00:08

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's NOVN.S therapy for the treatment of patients with a type of advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Novartis' Pluvicto is a targeted radioligand therapy for adult patients who have already undergone other anticancer treatments.

The company bought the therapy as part of its $2.1 billion purchase of cancer drugmaker Endocyte in 2018.

Pluvicto is a precision treatment combining a targeting compound, or ligand, with a cancer-killing radioactive particle, Novartis said.

The company said it has submitted marketing authorization for Pluvicto to the European Medicines Agency and other health authorities.

Two late-stage studies evaluating Pluvicto in earlier lines of treatment for metastatic prostate cancer are underway, according to Novartis.

