The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Chinese search for second black box from crashed jet

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 05:02

Recovery crews searched in light rain for a second black box from a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS passenger plane that plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board, as more information emerged about the pilots of the flight.

A first black box found on Wednesday was the cockpit voice recorder based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told reporters. The recording material appeared to have survived the impact in relatively good shape, and was being sent to Beijing for analysis, the official said. 

The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing BA.N 737-800 plane.

Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the plane suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent before landing.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane briefly appeared to pull out of its nosedive, before plunging again into a heavily forested slope in the mountainous Guangxi region of southern China.

Chinese authorities said the pilots did not respond to repeated calls from air traffic controllers during the rapid descent.

It is too early to determine the cause of the crash, which experts say are usually the result of a combination of factors. No survivors have been found.

The flight's captain, hired in January 2018, had 6,709 hours flying experience, while the first and second officers had 31,769 hours and 556 hours, respectively, a China Eastern official said on Wednesday. One co-pilot was an observer to build up experience, the airline said, without disclosing the names of the pilots.

Phoenix Weekly, a magazine published by a Phoenix TV, a pro-Beijing private sector broadcaster, cited an aviation expert who identified the captain as Yang Hongda, the son of a China Eastern captain, and the first officer as Zhang Zhengping, a pilot with 40 years of experience who mentored other pilots.

Southern Weekly, a large Guangdong-based newspaper, which only identified the crew by their surnames, reported Yang, 32, had a one-year-old daughter, while Zhang, 59, was one of China's first generation of commercial pilots with an impeccable safety record and had been expected to retire this year. The newspaper said the less experienced second officer's surname was Ni.

Jimu News, an arm of the Hubei Daily newspaper, identified him as Ni Gongtao, 27.

China Eastern did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the reports.

Roads leading to the crash site area remained closed off to all but villagers and those allowed entry by police and officials manning makeshift checkpoints.

The crash investigation is being led by China but the United States is invited to take part because the plane was designed and manufactured there.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it had not yet determined if investigators would travel to China in light of strict visa and quarantine requirements.

Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 03:28 AM
US airline CEOs urge Biden to lift COVID mask mandate -letter
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 01:21 AM
US FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 12:08 AM
Russian move on Ukraine aid fails at UN Security Council
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 11:40 PM
IAF acquires three new F-35s, will land in Israel on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 11:27 PM
US says it is unclear if issues in Iran talks will be resolved
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 08:18 PM
Finance Minister to visit Britain and Cyprus, strengthen economic ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:44 PM
Police arrest suspect carrying knife, Palestinian flag at Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:19 PM
Putin and Bennet speak about Ukraine, Beersheba terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 06:07 PM
Three suspects arrested after stoning a bus near Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 03:51 PM
Queen Elizabeth Park says casualties being treated after release of gas
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 01:27 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: Infections double in one day to 1,754
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 11:27 AM
Iranian FM visits Syria to meet with senior officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:09 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 13,384 new cases, 300 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:04 AM
Chinese foreign minister to visit India on Friday
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 09:24 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by