COVID in the Knesset: Likud MK Yuval Steinitz tests positive

Likud MK Yuval Steinitz tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the Knesset Spokesperson announced.

Steinitz had not been in the Knesset at all over the last week.

