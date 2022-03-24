Prices of new Israel-Egypt flight route too high - Tourism Ministry

Israeli airlines must lower prices for the new flight route between Tel Aviv and Sharm e-Sheikh set to be inaugurated on Passover, the Tourism Ministry said, according to N12.

Several airlines have reportedly agreed to comply with Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov's request, promising to lower the prices by Passover.

The new flight route between Israel and Egypt was agreed upon in last year's meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.