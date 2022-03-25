Palestinian arrested after posting video to TikTok of breaking mezuzah

A Palestinian man was arrested Thursday night by Israel Police after uploading a video to social media platform TikTok, in which he is seen taking the parchment out of a mezuzah and, what appears to be, preparing to burn it, police announced Friday morning.

Once the video was uploaded, police opened an investigation, leading to the man's arrest at his home in the Ephraim region in the West Bank.

Initial results from the investigation reveal that the man committed the act while working in an Israeli city in the Mercaz region.

His case will be debated in military court.