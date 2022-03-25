The European Union coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks will travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran's chief negotiator, he said on Friday.

"Closing remaining gaps to Iran nuclear talks, must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake," Enrique Mora, the coordinator, said on Twitter.

