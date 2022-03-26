The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lifting sanctions on Revolutionary Guards among Iran demands in nuclear talks

By REUTERS
MARCH 26, 2022

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that the lifting of US sanctions on the elite Revolutionary Guards was among Iran's top demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear accord.

"Certainly the issue of (lifting sanctions against) the Guards is part of the talks," Amirabdollahian told state TV, adding that Iran would not cross its "red lines."



