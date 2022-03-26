Palestinians, Border Police clash at Jerusalem's Herod's Gate

Clashes have erupted on Saturday afternoon between Palestinian rioters and Border Police officers near Herod's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

The clashes began after rioters threw stones towards the Israeli officers, who replied with riot control measures, KAN News reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }



استمرار المواجهات في محيط منطقة باب الساهرة بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/U5wwlD0Deb — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 26, 2022

No injuries have been reported in the clashes.