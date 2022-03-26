The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Azerbaijan enters Russian peacekeepers' zone in Nagorno-Karabakh - report

The Azeri forces executed four strikes using Bayraktar TB-2 drones on units of the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Furukh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 20:18

Updated: MARCH 26, 2022 20:40
An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Azerbaijani armed forces entered a Russian peacekeeping zone in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia reported on Saturday evening.

The Azeri forces executed four strikes using Bayraktar TB-2 drones on units of the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Furukh.

"From March 24 to March 25, the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, violating the provisions of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post." a report by the Russian defense ministry said.

"Four strikes were made by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the type "Bayraktar TB-2" on the units of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Furukh," it added.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is reportedly taking measures to resolve the situation and convince Azeri troops to withdraw from the designated peacekeeping area, the Russian military department said on Saturday.

"Currently, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their original position. An appeal has been sent to the Azerbaijani side to withdraw troops," the department reported.

Earlier, the press service of the head of the  Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which Russia does not recognize, announced the introduction of martial law.

According to Russia, the NKR authorities also asked Russia to increase the number of servicemen of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and military equipment in the region.



