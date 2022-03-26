US Sec. of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel ahead of Negev Summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel Saturday night, ahead of the Negev Summit with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and foreign ministers from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, Israeli media reported.

Blinken is also set to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Isaac Herzog, along with the Palestinian Authority's Mahmoud Abbas, during his two-day stay in the Jewish state.

