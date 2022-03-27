Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli will visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a series of meetings on transportation and shipping.

Michaeli is expected to sign a shipping agreement with the Energy and Infrastructure Federal Minister Suali Muhammad al-Mizrawi as part of her visit.

This visit is Michaeli's first official visit outside the country as part of her role as transportation minister, and the visit is intended to further strengthen ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.