Some 17,000 children vaccinated in polio vaccine drive - Health Ministry

16,790 children in Israel have been vaccinated against polio as part of a push to protect them after a number of cases were discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Four children have tested positive for polio so far, one with symptoms and three without, the Health Ministry said.

Another three are suspected to be positive, with results expected soon.