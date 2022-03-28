Jerusalem-Modi'in fast train to open on Thursday

A new segment for the fast, electricity-based train between Jerusalem's Yitzhak Navon station and Modi'in will be opened on Thursday, Israel Railways announced on Monday. The line will initially run once an hour and will reach both the Pa'atei Modi'in (22 minutes from Jerusalem) and Modi'in Center (29 minutes) stations.

The line will also run on Fridays and Saturday nights.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Israel Railways also announced that the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv-Herzliya line will begin to operate on Fridays, at a rate of one train per hour.