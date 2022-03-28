Ben Gvir to visit Temple Mount on Thursday - report

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) is planning to visit the Temple Mount on Thursday, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.

Israel Police chief Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai will make the decision whether to allow him to visit the site, as it can potentially lead to security tensions, which are already high after a slew of deadly terrorist attacks in recent weeks as well as the rapid approach of Ramadan.

