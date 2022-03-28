Blinken, Saudi counterpart spoke hours after end of Negev Summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday just hours after the conclusion of the Negev Summit, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken again condemned the recent Houthi attack against Saudi energy facilities, and the two discussed a UN proposal for a truce in Yemen during the upcoming month of Ramadan, Iran's nuclear program and the war in Ukraine.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Blinken pledged to bolster Saudi Arabia's ability to defend itself against threats in the region, Price said.