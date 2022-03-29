573 new immigrants arrive in Israel from Ukraine

573 new immigrants arrived in Israel from Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the Immigration and Absorption Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In total, 10,485 new immigrants have arrived in Israel from Ukraine since the start of the war, with at least 250 more expected to land in Israel in the next 24 hours.

