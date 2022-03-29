Public security minister secretly visited Jordan last week - report

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev secretly visited Jordan last week in order to discuss a relaxation of restrictions on Palestinians ahead of Ramadan, according to KAN news.

Bar Lev met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Jordanians requested a series of relaxations on restrictions. The Jordanians also requested that the number of Waqf officers on the Temple Mount be increased, which Bar Lev agreed to on condition that "problematic" Waqf officers be removed.

